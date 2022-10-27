One dead, five injured in horrific multi-vehicle accident in Dubai

One driver died and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Dubai early Thursday, Dubai Police said in a statement.

The accident, caused by tailgating, involved two trucks and four other vehicles on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The accident happened when the traffic was obstructed by a minor accident between a lorry and several light vehicles,” Major General Saif Muhair al-Mazrouei, Director of the General of Traffic Department, said.

The vehicles’ drivers reportedly failed to maintain a safe distance from the lorries which subsequently crashed.

“The drivers failed to maintain a safe distance from the truck coming from the back, it crashed into a bus upfront, kept driving and collided into another lorry loaded with cement and bricks, which caused congestion across roads,” al-Mazrouei added.

He noted that tailgating is one of the most common causes of accidents on the road.

Al-Mazrouei said that the department has recorded 538 accidents due to “tailgating violations” since the beginning of the year. These accidents have resulted in the deaths of ten people and left 367 others injured.

Tailgating can result in four black points on one’s license and a fine of around $109 (AED 400).

It reportedly happened due to tailgating as the vehicles’ drivers failed to maintain a safe distance from the lorries which subsequently crashed.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi court confiscates $10.6 million in money laundering, forgery crackdown

Dubai Police seize 436kg of illegal drugs smuggled in shipment of broad beans

Ain Dubai extends closure period, to reopen in 2023