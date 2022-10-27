Saudi Games 2022 kicks off, marking biggest sports event in Kingdom’s history
Saudi Games 2022, the biggest national sporting event in the history of the Kingdom, kicks off on Thursday.
The inaugural two-week sporting event will be hosted in Riyadh until November 7.
The Saudi Games aims to encourage the practice and participation of sports and physical activities across the Kingdom, and bolstering a new generation of elite athletes, the official news agency SPA reported.
The Saudi Games is one of the most important comprehensive sports initiatives stemming from the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which places a key emphasis on sports and youth.
Athletes participating in the Saudi Games will compete in 45 sports.
They include; handball, futsal, judo, wrestling, taekwondo, karate, jiu-jitsu, squash, gymnastics, darts, Muaythai, boxing, bowling, swimming, indoor rowing, table tennis, badminton, triathlon, volleyball, basketball, athletics and weightlifting.
Athletes will also compete in fencing, board skating, paddle, paddle board, chess, camel, equestrian, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, sports climbing, bicycles, golf, PUBG Mobile, billiards, tennis, karting, windsurfing, archery, and goalball.
With inclusivity a key component, they will also be tournaments in Paralympic table tennis, Paralympic weightlifting, wheelchair basketball, and athletics for people with disabilities.
The Saudi Games 2022 will be held in 20 venues across the city of Riyadh, making the Saudi Games the biggest single-city sporting event in the Middle East.
