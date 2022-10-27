Saudi banking sector ‘very strong,’ investment up by 19 percent in 2022: Minister

Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammad Al-Jadaan said that the Kingdom’s banking sector is “very strong” and there are no challenges to liquidity in the sector, in an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya.

He added that investments are up in the country by 19 percent in the first nine months of 2022.

Al-Jadaan also added that the Kingdom “should not be blamed” for protecting its interests and the interests of its people, in a televised interview with Al-Arabiya.

He made the comment when asked about a recent remark by US secretary of state Anthony Blinken about the relationship between the two countries needing “recalibration.”

Al-Jadaan also said Saudi Arabia’s relationship with the US was strategic and decades-long and that relations were ongoing.

