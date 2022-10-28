Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed meets with Egypt’s President, hail 50 years of ties

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid , Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah El Sisi, at Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt, as the two nations mark 50 years of bilateral ties.

The 50th anniversary of ties is being celebrated in Cairo under the slogan ‘Egypt and the UAE… One Heart’.

Sheikh Mohammed and President El Sisi reviewed the growing bilateral relationship between the UAE and Egypt and explored ways to further strengthen engagement between the two nations in a wide range of spheres., state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

President El Sisi expressed his appreciation for the support extended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to Egypt, while Sheikh Mohammed said Egypt was one of the first nations to express its support for the establishment of the UAE, immediately after the announcement of the Union.

“I convey the greetings of the people of the UAE to Egypt, which the founder of the UAE called the heart of the Arab world. Without Egypt, the Arabs have no life,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “The stability of our region and the development and well-being of the Arab world are deeply connected to that of Egypt. Egypt’s stability is vital to the prosperity of the region.”

He added: “The bilateral relationship between the UAE and Egypt is a model for ties between Arab nations. The celebrations of the 50th anniversary of our relationship is a message that the future of the two nations is deeply intertwined over the next 50 years, at economic, social and cultural levels.”

“Egypt and its people have been steadfast supporters of the UAE right from the time of the nation’s foundation. Egypt was and will remain the bond, the treasure and the brother that we cannot do without.’

President El Sisi welcomed Sheikh Mohammed to Egypt, saying that the bilateral bonds between the two nations are deeply rooted in history and a shared culture. He expressed his appreciation for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s support for Egypt which has helped the two nations steadily bolster their relationship over the years.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid extended an invitation to President El Sisi for Egypt to be the Guest of Honor at the next World Government Summit to be hosted by Dubai in February 2023.

