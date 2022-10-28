Ministers discuss energy sector in first meeting of Saudi-Pakistani steering committe

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar discussed cooperation in the energy sector as they held the first meeting of the Saudi-Pakistani Steering Committee of the Economic Pillar, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council is co-chaired by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement, Prince Abdulaziz confirmed that the Kingdom considers Pakistan an important partner in its development plans and programs and that the two countries are striving, through the work of this Subcommittee, to promote areas of cooperation, find new partnership opportunities, and create initiatives of mutual benefit and interest to both counties and their peoples.

Prince Abdulaziz commended the strong and historic relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, confirming that the Saudi-Pakistani cooperation and joint projects are on the right track.

“Prince Abdulaziz pointed to the cooperation in energy, under which many topics are currently being discussed, such as cooperation in the oil industry and supply, petrochemicals, electricity, renewable energy, industry, transport, and many other potential opportunities,” SPA reported.

The work of the Steering Committee also involves a number of other areas including industry, mineral resources, commerce, finance, environment, agriculture, transport, logistics, communications, information technology, tourism, and investment.

