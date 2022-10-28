Saudi energy minister discusses oil market stability with French counterpart

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held discussions on supporting and increasing the stability of the international oil market with his French counterpart, the official state news agency SPA reported Friday.

In a virtual meeting with France's Minister for Energy Transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, Prince Abdulaziz discussed continuing close communication and strengthening cooperation to address emerging risks and challenges, SPA reported.

SPA added that in the meetings the ministers “stressed the need to increase the stability of the international oil market, to continue close communication, and to strengthen co-operation o address emerging risks and challenges.

Both sides confirmed they would strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and highlighted the need to ensure “secure and reliable supplies of energy in to global markets.”

The talks between Prince Abdulaziz and France's Pannier-Runacher included cooperation in the field of clean hydrogen, renewable energy, and peaceful uses of nuclear energy, within the framework of Saudi-French joint nuclear agreement signed in 2011, SPA reported.

