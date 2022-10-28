UAE government records $83.2 billion in total revenue in H1 2022

The UAE has recorded $83.2 billion (AED 305.6 billion) in total revenue in the first half of 2022, the country’s finance ministry reported on Friday.

It is said to be the largest revenue recorded during a six-month period in the last four years.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Government expenditures in the same period was reported at $49 billion (AED 180.10 billion).

This means the UAE has a surplus of $34.1 billion (AED 125.5 billion) in H1 2022.

The significant increase in revenue of the UAE Federal and Emirates Governments is a testament of the wise fiscal policies placed by the leaders of the UAE; aimed at making the #UAE one of the leading financial business hubs in the world#governmentrevenue #EconomicDevelopment pic.twitter.com/fCHytlgB9p — وزارة المالية | الإمارات (@MOFUAE) October 28, 2022

With Reuters

Read more:

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed meets with Egypt’s President, hail 50 years of ties

Top Palestinian start-ups to converge in Dubai at entrepreneurship meet

Saudi banking sector ‘very strong,’ investment up by 19 percent in 2022: Minister