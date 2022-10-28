Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
ABU DHABI, UAE - MARCH 27: Cityscape of Abu Dhabi on March 27, 2014, UAE. Abu Dhabi is the capital and the second most populous city in the United Arab Emirates with around 1 million people. - Image SHUTTERSTOCK
Cityscape of Abu Dhabi on March 27, 2014. (File photo)

UAE government records $83.2 billion in total revenue in H1 2022

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The UAE has recorded $83.2 billion (AED 305.6 billion) in total revenue in the first half of 2022, the country’s finance ministry reported on Friday.

It is said to be the largest revenue recorded during a six-month period in the last four years.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Government expenditures in the same period was reported at $49 billion (AED 180.10 billion).

This means the UAE has a surplus of $34.1 billion (AED 125.5 billion) in H1 2022.

With Reuters

Read more:

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed meets with Egypt’s President, hail 50 years of ties

Top Palestinian start-ups to converge in Dubai at entrepreneurship meet

Saudi banking sector ‘very strong,’ investment up by 19 percent in 2022: Minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size