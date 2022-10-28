UAE government records $83.2 billion in total revenue in H1 2022
The UAE has recorded $83.2 billion (AED 305.6 billion) in total revenue in the first half of 2022, the country’s finance ministry reported on Friday.
It is said to be the largest revenue recorded during a six-month period in the last four years.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Government expenditures in the same period was reported at $49 billion (AED 180.10 billion).
This means the UAE has a surplus of $34.1 billion (AED 125.5 billion) in H1 2022.
The significant increase in revenue of the UAE Federal and Emirates Governments is a testament of the wise fiscal policies placed by the leaders of the UAE; aimed at making the #UAE one of the leading financial business hubs in the world#governmentrevenue #EconomicDevelopment pic.twitter.com/fCHytlgB9p— وزارة المالية | الإمارات (@MOFUAE) October 28, 2022
With Reuters
Read more:
Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed meets with Egypt’s President, hail 50 years of ties
Top Palestinian start-ups to converge in Dubai at entrepreneurship meet
Saudi banking sector ‘very strong,’ investment up by 19 percent in 2022: Minister