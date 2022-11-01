Russia ready to boost ties with Arab League to strengthen regional, global security

Russia is ready to boost ties with Arab League members to help strengthen regional and global security, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

In a message addressed to Arab leaders ahead of the League’s summit which will kick off later on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin voiced the importance of cooperation to confront threats and challenges the world currently faces.

“Undoubtedly, the tasks of improving the international situation and opposing the threats and challenges of our time increase the demand for coordinated collective efforts and significantly raise the importance of representative organizations such as the Arab League,” Putin said.

Putin added he was “confident that efforts to further enhance the partnership between Russia and Arab countries are in line with the common interests of the parties and the need to ensure global peace and stability.”

The Arab League will hold its first annual summit for three years in Algeria after the pandemic forced the meetings’ suspension.

The last summit was held in Tunis in March 2019.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed have both

confirmed they are not coming to Algiers, as has Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.

The presidents of Egypt and Tunisia and the monarchs of Kuwait and Qatar are among about two thirds of leaders whom the Arab League has said will attend.

(With Reuters)

