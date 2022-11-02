Arab League: Officials push for joint Arab action to tackle current challenges

Arab presidents and officials voiced the importance of consolidating joint Arab action to confront current challenges and crises and reaffirmed their rejection of foreign interference in other member states’ internal affairs.



During the second and last day of the Arab League Summit which was held in Algeria, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan warned that geopolitical conflicts risk undermining the world’s ability to confront challenges, adding that it’s important to unify stances to achieve the aims of joint Arab action.

The Arab League held its first annual summit for three years in Algeria after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the meetings’ suspension.

Advertisement

Prince Faisal also said that foreign interference requires unified efforts, and strongly rejected the approach of imposing domination at the expense of others.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He reiterated the Kingdom’s support to establish an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.



Commenting on the situation in Yemen, the FM said the international community must persist with efforts to push for peace in the embattled country.



Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that Arab national security is indivisible, noting that current challenges require adopting “a comprehensive and joint approach” that contributes to maintaining stability and security and solidifying the pillars of good governance.



“[It’s also important] to eliminate terrorist organizations and armed militias and thwart any attempts… by international and regional powers to establish zones of influence in the Arab world,” al-Sisi added.



He also said that threats against Arab countries are mainly due to the interference of “foreign regional powers” which have fueled conflicts and have gone as far as launching “direct military attacks” on some Arab states.



Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II also echoed al-Sisi and Prince Faisal’s sentiments, by highlighting the importance of solidifying joint Arab action.



“We must [strengthen] joint Arab action through further coordination and cooperation to face the serious threats our Arab world faces,” Sheikh Mishal said.



He also rejected foreign interference in Arab countries’ internal affairs, adding that friendly ties must be based on respecting the sovereignty of countries.



In addition, Jordan’s Crown Prince also noted that current crises which the world is currently facing, such as the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, require integrated Arab work.



“Given that the challenges we face are similar… we must make use of the promising potential in the sectors of trade, investment, industry, tourism and agriculture,” he said.



Addressing the situation in Palestine, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel of undermining a two-state solution, and called for establishing an Arab legal committee to look into crimes committed against his people.

“Israel’s insistence to undermine a two-state solution and its violations of international law… have left us no choice but to reconsider the relation with it,” Abbas said.



Meanwhile, Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) President Rashad al-Alimi said the internationally-recognized government is committed to a truce in Yemen even though the Iran-backed Houthis has refused to extend it after it expired in October.



He also said that the Houthis have recently targeted the ports of Hadramawt and Shabwa, adding that they continue to pose a threat to economic facilities on a daily basis in Yemen, as well as in neighboring countries.



Last month, Yemen’s government said that its forces intercepted armed drones launched against al-Dhabba oil terminal in Hadramawt, as an oil tanker was preparing to dock.



The incident at al-Dhabba was the first major escalation since the Houthis and the Yemeni government failed to renew a UN-brokered truce amid differences over payment of salaries for civil servants in Houthi-controlled areas.



Read more:

Russia tells Iran Western media trying to stir Gulf tensions

US concerned about Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia: White House

Russia will resume participation in Black Sea grain deal: Defense ministry