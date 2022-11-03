Careem to run taxi service from Saudi to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022

Ride-hailing app Careem has introduced new inter-country rides between Saudi Arabia and Doha to enable more football fans to travel to FIFA World Cup 2022 matches in Qatar by car.

The company – originally founded in Dubai and now operates across the region– has added an extra 1,000 cars to its fleet ahead of the month-long football tournament, which kicks off on November 20.

Inter-country rides to and from the Saudi Arabian cities of Dammam and Al-Ahsa to Qatar will allow residents in the Kingdom to book a ride to Doha one day in advance, for a car that can accommodate up to three passengers. The car will cost about $266 (SAR1,000) per trip.

Careem cars at Doha International Airport and Hamad International Airport provide direct access to all eight World Cup stadiums and have dedicated Careem pickup lanes.

City-to-city rides have been made available to those attending multiple matches.

Ghaith Al-Johani, General Manager for Careem Saudi Arabia, said: "We’re so excited to introduce inter-country rides to enable football fans in Saudi to travel to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches by car. This will increase the supply of transport options for visitors while also creating even more flexible earning opportunities for Captains.”

Qatar, the smallest country to have hosted the global showpiece tournament, is preparing to receive an estimated 1.2 million visitors during the World Cup, which kicks off on November 20.

Thousands of fans are expected to stay in neighboring countries like the UAE and fly into Doha for matches due to limited accommodation in Qatar.

