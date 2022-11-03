Indonesian President Joko Widodo wins Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Award

President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia on Wednesday won the 2022 Imam Hasan bin Ali International Peace Prize presented by the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.



Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, presented the award to the Indonesian Vice President Dr. Marouf Amin, who accepted it on behalf of the President of Indonesia at a reception held at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, according to a report by Emirates News Agency (WAM).



Speaking on the occasion, Bin Bayyah said, “It is my pleasure, on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, to offer the 2022 Imam Hasan bin Ali International Peace Prize to President Widodo in recognition of his commitment and contribution towards the remarkable efforts Indonesia has demonstrated in spreading peace and tolerance both regionally and internationally. The great nation of Indonesia is a paradigm for coexistence, enriched through its diverse ethnicities and faiths living in conviviality side by side.”



For his part, the Indonesian Vice President expressed his gratitude for receiving this award on behalf of President Widodo and the people of Indonesia and remarked that this is a sign of honour for both the Indonesian President’s efforts and the significant position that Indonesia enjoys in the promotion of tolerance and coexistence.



The Imam Hasan bin Ali International Peace Prize is an annual honor awarded by the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace since 2015 as a tribute to practical initiatives and academic excellence in promoting peace and coexistence. Past recipients have included community leaders, scholars, and grassroots workers.

