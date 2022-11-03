UAE, US presidents discuss energy security, stronger ties over video call

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed energy security in a call with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, state news agency (WAM) reported.

The call was held to “celebrate the landmark clean energy cooperation framework” that both countries signed on November 1 in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US and UAE reached an agreement to spend $100 billion on clean energy projects with a goal of adding 100 gigawatts globally by 2035.

Under the initiative, the UAE, an OPEC oil producer, and the US would provide technical, project management and funding assistance for commercially and environmentally sustainable energy projects in other countries.

The initiative will also focus on investing in responsible and resilient supply chains, promoting investment in green mining as well as production of minerals and materials vital to the energy transition.

“In a video call with President Biden today we reaffirmed the depth of UAE-US relations and discussed our recently launched joint initiative to accelerate the energy transition,” the UAE ruler tweeted.

“We also addressed topics including energy security & our shared commitment to enhancing climate action,” he added.

“President Biden thanked President bin Zayed for his leadership on climate issues, and pledged his support for the UAE’s hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP-28) in 2023,” said a statement from the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The two leaders also underscored the importance of further deepening strategic ties, WAM added.

Read more:

UAE’s energy minister says oil industry in ‘long-term decline’

UAE and US sign $100 bln green energy deal

Saudi Arabia, UAE for higher oil output, less emissions days before COP27 talks