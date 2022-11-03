UAE schools, workplaces to mark Flag Day

Schools and workplaces across the United Arab Emirates are marking Flag Day on Thursday.

The event, which is now in its 10th year, will see people briefly stop work at 11am to celebrate the accession of Sheikh Khalifa as President in 2004.

The flag day is celebrated to show the importance of the flag which has united the UAE’s seven emirates together. The UAE flag is flown with pride across all the emirates in an enduring display of national unity.

The idea was conceived in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and it is commemorated every year on the anniversary, November 3.

However, it is not a public holiday.

The next public holiday in the UAE will be to mark Commemoration Day and the country's 51st National Day on Friday, December 2.

