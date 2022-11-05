Theme
An Emirates Airlines plane lands at the Emirates terminal at Dubai International Airport, February 6, 2012. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Emirates resumes flights to Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, after COVID-19 suspension

Al Arabiya English
Published:
Emirates has resumed flights to Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires after suspending them because of the COVID-19 pandemic, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

Passengers traveled to the Brazilian and Argentinian capitals on Wednesday for the first time since flights were stopped to the South American destinations, WAM said.

“The resumption of Emirates flights will facilitate trade between Argentina, Brazil and the rest of the world through Emirates SkyCargo, the airline's cargo division,” WAM said in a statement.

Emirates has now restored more than 90 percent of its pre-pandemic network, at more than 130 destinations, WAM said.

On September 27, the airline, alongside flydubai and Etihad Airways stopped requiring passengers to wear a face mask when traveling, following an announcement from UAE authorities to scrap the mask mandate in most public places.

UAE residents have no longer been required to wear face coverings in schools, as well as in malls, supermarkets, hotels, and restaurants as of September 28.

