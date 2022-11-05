UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah, Turkey’s Cavusoglu discuss ties, energy at Abu Dhabi event

The UAE’s foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed discussed regional matters and energy in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

The meeting, in which the diplomats reportedly discussed bilateral relations, took place on the sidelines of the Sir Baniyas Forum, which Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is also expected to attend.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Cavusoglu on the resumption of the grain-export deal through the Black Sea, “commending the significant efforts made by the Republic of Türkiye to continue the implementation of this deal…,” WAM reported.

The UAE diplomat also reportedly affirmed the UAE's interest to invest in Turkey.

Last year, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates signed investment deals worth billions of dollars, including agreements in energy, after talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and now UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Khalifa Shaheen al-Marar, Minister of State was also present as part of the UAE delegation.

Read more: Russia’s FM Lavrov meets UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah on two-day visit to Abu Dhabi