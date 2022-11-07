Pensioners, retirees permitted to go back to work again under UAE Pension Law: GPSSA

Under the United Arab Emirates’ Pension Law, retirees and pensioners can return to work if they wish to do so, the General Pension and Social Security Authority said on Monday.

The authority added that it encourages pensioners to return to work once again if they are under 60 years old.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The pensioner must however understand the provisions of the law prior to returning back to work, since a pension is not released if the individual’s salary in the new job is equal to, or greater than, the pension salary received previously,” according to a report carried by the official Emirates News Agency WAM.

The report came after the GPSSA’s media team sent out a story under the authority’s periodical ‘Our Stories’ campaign and in response to questions raised over the past week.

The latest story discussed a challenge faced by a character who had retired early at the age of 43 without inquiring about the repercussions. To his dismay, he found out that he would not be able to receive his pension before the age of 50, which is when he took the decision to return to work and merge his previous and current service periods.

The moral of the story, according to the GPSSA, was to continue to encourage people to work for a longer period in order to receive the largest pension percentage possible upon retirement.

The authority said that if a pensioner was planning to rejoin the workforce, he or she would need to update their data with the GPSSA the moment they start their new job, as per the conditions for merging the salary for previous and current jobs and the pension.

“In an explanation regarding the extent by which the pensioner may participate under the insurance umbrella in the Authority upon returning back-to-work again, it was explained that if the return with an employer is subject to the provisions of the pension law and the age of the pensioner is under 60, registration and contribution with the Authority becomes mandatory,” the WAM report stated

“Regarding the eligibility of a pensioner to combine the pension and salary for his/her employment period in the private sector, the GPSSA explained that the pensioner can combine periods if the duration reached 25 years in the private sector and 20 years in the government sector without being terminated,” it added.

The UAE offers multiple pension funds with various mandates. The GPSSA provides pension-related services to citizens employed in the country’s federal government entities and private sector companies across all emirates. It does not cover citizens working in the public and private sectors in Abu Dhabi and in the public sector in Sharjah, the government’s website stated.

Contribution is obligatory by law for those who are eligible for the pension scheme. The employer is required to register and contribute on behalf of the employee within 30 days of the employee joining the company or entity.

For the employer to contribute, the employee must be a UAE national, aged between 18 and 60 years old, and medically fit upon appointment according to a medical report provided by a medical authority and approved by the GPSSA.

The GPSSA pension scheme covers aging, disability, death, as well as work and occupational illnesses.

The employee is required to contribute five percent of their salary and the employer must contribute 15 percent of the employee’s salary.

Read more:

UAE amends some value added tax rules, effective from 2023

Everything you need to know about the UAE’s new unemployment insurance scheme

UAE sets up economy ministry in the metaverse