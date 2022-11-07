Theme
A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter escorting a US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress (unseen) while flying above Saudi Arabia on March 29, 2022. (File: AFP)
Royal Saudi Air Force jet crashes during drills, crew unharmed: Defense ministry

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
A Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S fighter jet crashed at the King Abdulaziz Air Base training area due to a technical malfunction, the Saudi Ministry of Defense’s official spokesperson Brigadier General Turki al-Malki said on Monday.

The aircrew, which consisted of two officers, survived the crash after using their ejector seats, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited the spokesperson as saying.

“An investigation committee has commenced its tasks to uncover the details and reasons behind this incident,” SPA quoted al-Maliki as saying.

No injuries or ground damages have been reported, the ministry's spokesperson said.

