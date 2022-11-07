Saudi Arabia commits $2.5 bln for Middle East Green Initiative: Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman announced on Monday that the Kingdom will commit $2.5 billion for the Middle East Green Initiative over the next 10 years.

He also said during the second edition of the summit of the Green Middle East Initiative held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on the sidelines of the COP 27 conference, that Saudi Arabia seeks to make 50 percent of its electrical consumption reliant on renewable sources by 2030.

He added that the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) aims to reach zero-neutrality by 2050.

This year’s Middle East Green Initiative summit is co-chaired by the Saudi Crown Prince and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

