UAE’s Masdar and Egypt’s Infinity provide renewable energy for COP27

Infinity Power Holding, the joint venture between the United Arab Emirates’ renewable energy company Masdar and Egypt’s Infinity, announced on Tuesday that the solar photovoltaic (PV) plant it has developed in Sharm El-Sheikh is now fully operational – ready to provide clean, renewable energy to COP27, the United Nations climate change conference taking place in the Egyptian city.

Abu Dhabi-based Masdar has invested in wind and solar projects in 40 countries around the globe. In Egypt, the new 6-megawatts (MWp) plant – which can generate as much as 11,723 megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy per year, enough to power more than 5,000 homes while cutting CO2 emissions by over 4,000 tonnes – will continue to operate after the conference, providing clean energy to the city for years to come, state news agency WAM reported.

Two other solar plants of equivalent size have also been developed ahead of COP27.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed al-Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change and Chairman of Masdar, said” “Masdar is fast developing as the partner of choice for many of Egypt’s most important clean energy projects, and I am proud that we are able to deliver clean energy to support COP27 through our Infinity Power platform. The United Arab Emirates and Egypt share a common commitment to expanding the supply of renewable energy and supporting sustainable economic growth.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said COP27 represents a “vital opportunity to turn positive words into impactful actions.”

He added: “So it is important that we do what we can to reduce its carbon footprint and showcase sustainable solutions to the world. This solar power plant will help deliver clean energy to the conference and will also provide a legacy of sustainability for the people of Sharm El-Sheikh in future years.”

Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman, Infinity Power, said, “We are delighted to be able to support COP27 in Egypt, by delivering clean, renewable energy-based solutions to power the event. We will continue providing sustainable energy solutions to Sharm El-Sheikh for years to come through our solar plant, providing clean power to a city with an important role in Egyptian diplomacy and international relations.”

Infinity Power, which has been named a Principal Partner for COP27, was established in 2020 to target power generation projects through renewable energy sources, including solar and wind technologies on utility- and industrial-scales in Egypt and Africa. With current projects located across Egypt, South Africa, Senegal and Ghana, Infinity Power aims to eventually expand its operations across all 54 African countries, enabling electricity across all locations in Africa that are in most need of power.

Masdar, one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies, is targeting a portfolio capacity of 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, with ambitions to double that in following years. In December 2021, the UAE government announced Abu Dhabi energy champions TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala are to join forces as shareholders in Masdar, creating a global clean energy powerhouse that will be a major force in renewables and green hydrogen.

