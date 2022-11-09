India customs seize gold paste hidden in Eclairs sweets smuggled from Oman

Indian customs this week discovered smuggled gold paste concealed in Eclairs milk toffees on a passenger traveling from Oman, officials said on Wednesday.

The undeclared gold was found on an Indian passenger who arrived into Delhi.

On Twitter, customs officials said the passenger was intercepted by customs officers and 355 grams of chemical gold paste was found concealed inside 18 Éclair milk toffees.

The gold was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, officials said.

Officials said they regularly catch passengers trying to smuggle gold into the country.

Earlier this month, Indian customs officials also seized almost 7,000 grams of gold worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from three passengers traveling into Delhi from Sharjah, in the UAE.

The undeclared gold, concealed as chemical paste and worth about $358,000, was found in seven pouches hidden in handbags.

The gold was found in possession of three passengers who had landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials reported on Twitter at the time.

“Air customs at IGI have seized 6,637 grams of gold from three people who arrived from Sharjah,” the tweet said. “The gold, in paste form, was concealed in seven pouches kept inside pockets of a body shaper, kept in handbags.”

The customs officials said the three people have been arrested under the Customs Act.

