Arab talents put super skills on show for Guinness World Records Day

Extreme feats ranging from solving the most rotating puzzle cubes while skateboarding to the most consecutive football touches are being celebrated in this year’s Guinness World Records Day on Thursday – and among them are jaw-dropping record-breaking attempts from residents across the Arab world.

Guinness World Records (GWR) Day is an annual celebration of record-breaking where talented individuals from around the world are encouraged to show off their super skills.

For years, the day of record breaking has seen acts from breakdancing to epic backflips.

With the 2022 theme of “Super Skills”, the 19th annual event has prompted people across continents to set new milestones for what is humanly possible.

In Dubai, famous regional football freestyler, Ammar Alkhudairi - also known as ‘Ammar Freez’ – displayed his own impressive ball skills by breaking two Guinness World Records titles for the most consecutive football touches while hanging with one hand in 30 seconds, in which he achieved 87 football touches, and the most consecutive football touches on a quad bike performing a wheelie (team of two), collaboratively with the famous athlete Abdulla al-Hattawi, in which they achieved 70 football touches.

Discovered four years ago on television show ‘Arabs Got Talent’, Ammar Freez joined hundreds of the best performers to celebrate GWR Day 2022.

Ammar is a three-time UAE Football Freestyle Champion, the Middle East Freestyle Football Champion, Winner of the International Ubhouse Freestyle Football Challenge, Arabs Got Talent Semi-finalist, and was ranked Top 16 globally by the WFFA in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

On his part, al-Hattawi achieved his fourth Guinness World Records title all using his skills in extreme ATV stunts.

He currently holds records for the most people on a quadbike—17 breaking a record that had been held since 2004, the longest wheelie (distance) on a quad bike (ATV) – 60km – a feat he did on Sheikh Zayed Road in 2018, and the greatest distance performing a quad bike (ATV) wheelie whilst balancing a person on the shoulders with 2249.14 metres.

From Tunisia, 21-year-old Sarra Rokbani smashed an incredibly difficult record for the most full-contact martial arts kicks on a treadmill in 30 seconds with 91 repetitions. Rokbani is a second-year student at the Higher Institute of Physical Education and Sports. She is known for her insane feats like hanging full body with hair and other martial art stunts.

From Syria, athlete Yazan Saleh attempted two stunts for the fastest 30 m car pull with the teeth (male) – 18.13 seconds, breaking the previous record – 18.42 seconds – with less than half a second. Saleh is five-time record holder, and he attempted another record title to mark the Guinness World Records Day this year for the most consecutive hurdle hops with 25 in total.

Across the wider world, other record-breaking feats were achieved.

While skateboarding around a skateboard park, British student and speed cubing champion George Scholey solved 500 rotating puzzle cubes handed to him by helpers. In Japan, Junji Nakasone rolled three basketballs from one outstretched arm to the other across his chest 56 times.

“Guinness World Records Day is a global celebration of the superlative so it’s a chance for everyone around the world to have a go at getting their name in the famous Guinness World Records book,” said Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records.

“We’ve all got skills, we’ve all got party tricks but are they good enough to make it into the Guinness World Records book. Are they extreme enough? We see hundreds of attempts in lots of different countries.”

Nicolas Montes de Oca from Mexico scored three titles: most single-arm handstands in one minute (male) with 23 repetitions, most handstands in one minute (male), totaling 41 repetitions, and most alternating single-arm handstands in one minute, with 32 repetitions.

In Orlando, Florida, Dinesh Sunar did 21 backward somersaults while blindfolded in one minute.

In China, cyclist Zhang Jing Kun took the title of most bunny hops to rear onto a bar in one minute, springing over the hurdle 14 times on his bike.

