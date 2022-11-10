Countdown to World Cup Qatar 2022: Match timings, dates, venues

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is just around the corner and teams are busy naming their squads while final preparations are underway in Qatar.

Footballs greatest tournament will run from November 20 until December 18, with Qatar playing host to 32 nations across the globe during the 22 days of the tournament.

In total, eight stadiums will host matches during the month-long tournament; Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Education City Stadium, and the Al Janoub Stadium.

There are eight groups in the World Cup; Group A, which consists of Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands, Group B, which consists of England, Iran, USA, Wales, Group C which consists of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland, Group D which consists of France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia, Group E which consists of Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan, Group F which consists of Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia, Group G which consists of Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon and Group H - featuring Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

In total, there will be 64 matches played during the tournament, will the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium to host the World Cup 2022 final On December 18.

Here are the dates, venues and timings for all the matches:

Group stages

November 20, Sunday

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

November 21, Monday

Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium; kick-off at 1PM)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium; kick-off at 4PM)

Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

November 22, Tuesday

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Stadium; kick-off at 10AM)

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off at 1PM)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off at 4PM)

Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off at 7PM)

November 23, Wednesday

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium; kick-off at 10AM)

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium; kick-off at 1PM)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium; kick-off at 4PM)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

November 24, Thursday

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium; kick-off at 10AM)

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium; kick-off at 1PM)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974; kick-off at 4PM)

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

November 25, Friday

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium; kick-off at 10AM)

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium; kick-off at 1PM)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium; kick-off at 4PM)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

November 26, Saturday

Group C: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium; kick-off at 10AM)

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium; kick-off at 1PM)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974; kick-off at 4PM)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

November 27, Sunday

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium; kick-off at 10AM)

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium; kick-off at 1PM)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium; kick-off at 4PM)

Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

November 28, Monday

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium; kick-off at 10AM)

Group G: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium; kick-off at 1PM)

Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974; kick-off at 4PM)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

November 29, Tuesday

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

November 30, Wednesday

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974; kick-off at 7PM)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

December 1, Thursday

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

December 2, Friday

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974; kick-off at 7PM)

Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

Round of 16

December 3, Saturday

Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

December 4, Sunday

Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

December 5, Monday

Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974; kick-off at 7PM)

December 6, Tuesday

Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar quarter-finals

December 9, Friday

Winners of 53 vs Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

Winners of 49 vs Winners of 50 (Lusail Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

December 10, Saturday

Winners of 55 vs Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

Winners of 51 vs Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar semi-finals

December 13, Tuesday

Winners of 57 vs Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

December 14, Wednesday

Winners of 59 vs Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium; kick-off at 7PM)

December 17, Saturday

Third place play-off (Khalifa International Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar finals

December 18, Sunday

The World Cup final (Lusail Iconic Stadium; kick-off at 3PM)

