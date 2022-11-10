Theme
A traveller stands next to a giant football in the new central concourse building at the Hamad International Airport on November 10, 2022, in the Qatari capital Doha, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament. (AFP)

Direct Tel Aviv-Doha flights to operate during World Cup: FIFA

Reuters
Direct charter flights will operate between Tel Aviv and Doha during the World Cup, world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Thursday.

Israelis and Palestinians holding match tickets and a valid Hayya fan ID will be permitted on board flights that will operate direct from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport to Doha's Hamad International Airport by an airline with pre-existing landing rights in Qatar, FIFA said in a statement.

Consular assistance to Israeli visitors in Qatar during the Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 tournament will be provided through a Doha-based travel company, FIFA said.

