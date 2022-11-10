Direct Tel Aviv-Doha flights to operate during World Cup: FIFA

Direct charter flights will operate between Tel Aviv and Doha during the World Cup, world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Thursday.
Israelis and Palestinians holding match tickets and a valid Hayya fan ID will be permitted on board flights that will operate direct from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport to Doha's Hamad International Airport by an airline with pre-existing landing rights in Qatar, FIFA said in a statement.
Consular assistance to Israeli visitors in Qatar during the Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 tournament will be provided through a Doha-based travel company, FIFA said.
