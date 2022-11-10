UAE executives take part in 550-kilometer cycle for special needs charity

Executives and entrepreneurs are taking part in a 550-kilometer ride across the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates to raise money for a special needs charity.

The First Group 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge will see 20 cyclists ride east from Dubai across the border to Abu Dhabi, then on to Fujairah and north to Ras al-Khaimah before turning south and riding through Ajman, Umm al-Quwain, and Sharjah to return to Dubai on Sunday.

Funds raised from the three-day endeavor will go toward child welfare and educational support programs in partnership with the Rashid Center for People of Determination, and Dubai Cares.

The challenge was launched in December 2021 to celebrate the UAE’s golden jubilee and raise awareness and support for the Rashid Center, which educates special needs children and young adults.

The 20 cyclists taking part are executives and entrepreneurs from across the emirates, led by professional cyclist Sanchez Samuel, Vitor Carvalho (former member of the UAE National Olympic Cycling Committee), Janez Brajkovic (who placed ninth in the 2012 Tour de France), and Nelson Oliveira, a Portuguese professional.

Cycling enthusiasts are encouragde to track the progress of the challenge on its official website.

“The 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge aims to encourage people to give back to the community and stay fit while also showcasing the natural landscape of the country,” said First Group CEO Rob Burns in a statement.

“We thank The First Group for organizing the second edition of the 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge, which provides the UAE community with a platform to support our ECD programs and contribute toward providing underprivileged children with the care and attention they need at a young age,” added Dubai Cares CEO Dr Tariq al-Gurg.

“Through this cycle challenge, we are sending a positive message of inclusivity and raising awareness about people of determination who, with our support, can achieve the best possible education and opportunities to progress in life and succeed,” said Mariam Othman, Rashid Center CEO.

