Yemeni forces down Houthi drones attempting to target Shabwa and Marib

Yemeni forces on Wednesday downed a Houthi drone that attempted to target the port of Qena in Shabwa, according to local media.

The drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia attempted to target an oil tanker while unloading its cargo at the port located in the district of Rudhoum in the Shabwa governorate, the local website Newsyemen reported.

The report also said that the tanker was carrying thousands of tons of diesel, adding that it successfully unloaded them after the drone was downed.

Separately on Wednesday, Yemeni forces also downed a Houthi drone in the Marib governorate, the Yemen News Agency (SABA) reported.

The armed drone was launched toward a camp for the internally-displaced and was shot down before reaching its target.

The incident came after four internally-displaced people, including two children, were killed on Monday evening after the Houthis reportedly targeted a camp in the city of Marib with ballistic missiles and drones.

According to a report by a governmental committee tasked with managing the camps of the IDPs, 23 others were injured in the attack.

The Houthis have recently launched similar attacks in Yemen after a UN-brokered truce expired in early October.

One of the major escalations was an attack on al-Dhabba oil terminal in the governorate of Hadramawt on October 21.

The Houthis claimed that they carried out the attack on al-Dhabba as a “warning” to prevent a vessel from smuggling crude oil from the port.

The attack on al-Dhabba was widely condemned with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg describing it as a “deeply worrying military escalation.”



The Houthis and the Yemeni government failed to renew a UN-brokered truce that expired on October 2 amid differences over payment of salaries for civil servants in Houthi-controlled areas.



