Wynn Resorts to open Gulf Arab region’s first casino in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah

Hotel and casino operator Wynn Resorts will open a casino at the luxury resort it is building in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Chief Executive Craig Scott Billings said, a first for the Gulf Arab region, where gambling has long been off-limits.

The casino would mark a watershed moment for the Gulf, a region that has traditionally imposed stricter rules than other parts of the Middle East.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The prospect of a new casino comes against the backdrop of intense competition in the Gulf, with business and tourism hub UAE vying to become the go-to destination in a region diversifying its oil-dependent economy.

The Ras Al Khaimah emirate and Wynn announced in January that the resort was licensed for gaming without specifying gambling, sparking renewed talk of casinos being introduced in other UAE emirates such as regional tourism hub Dubai.

Billings confirmed the casino, set for completion in 2026 on a man-made island off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah, in an earnings call on Wednesday.

“The casino component, where at least for some period of time, we will be operating on our own, which makes it quite exciting, is shaping up to be somewhat larger than Wynn Las Vegas,” he said.

“When you think about a market like that where you, for some period of time, will be the only operator, you certainly don’t want to underbuild the casino, but you want to maintain that sense of energy,” he added.

Ras Al Khaimah is one of the smaller of the seven UAE emirates. In regional business center Dubai, Caesars Palace currently has a resort without a casino and MGM Resorts International is building a resort.

Read more:

UAE workers must opt-in for unemployment insurance from 2023, costs revealed

Countdown to FIFA World Cup 2022: Fan zones in Saudi, Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Saudi youth support reforms, believe Vision 2030 will secure strong economy: Survey