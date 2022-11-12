World Cup Qatar 2022: Coca-Cola hosts first-ever official FIFA Fan Festival in Riyadh

Thousands of football fans in Saudi Arabia and the region will be able to watch every adrenaline-pumping pass and every match-winning goal of the World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Coca-Cola FIFA Fan Festival Riyadh in Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

As an official International FIFA Fan Festival, the fan zone will have capacity to host 3,500 fans able to watch live match broadcasts from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on a huge state-of-the-art screen with purpose-built stadium-style seating.

In addition, there will be a host of F&B options and various entertainment-driven activities, including performances by local musicians.

This International FIFA Fan Festival in Riyadh is the result of a partnership between the Saudi Ministry of Sports, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and rhe Coca-Cola Company.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Coca-Cola to bring the electric atmosphere of the FIFA World Cup directly to football fans in Riyadh,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai. “This high-energy event will combine the best of football, music and culture, creating memorable moments and unforgettable experiences for fans beyond Qatar.”

With the Saudi national team taking part in its sixth FIFA World Cup tournament, excitement levels are high across the Kingdom as the days count down to the big kick off.

Tolga Cebe, Vice President & General Manager Middle East, The Coca-Cola Company, said: “The Coca-Cola FIFA Fan Festival Riyadh is another great example of Coca-Cola’s commitment to delivering amazing experiences for football fans around the region.”

“It follows our recent communication campaign in Saudi Arabia where thousands of fans were given the opportunity to win tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2022. We are thankful to the Saudi Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation for their partnership.

“As we continue to deliver magical moments, Coca-Cola will be bringing the original FIFA World Cup Trophy to Jeddah and Riyadh on November 11 and 12 as part of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola giving thousands of fans the opportunity to get up close with football’s most coveted prize.”

“What’s more, the Coca-Cola FIFA Fan Festival Riyadh will host a fantastic collection of official World Cup footballs from some of the most memorable and exciting tournaments, on show as part of the unique adidas History Ball Display. Coupled with great activations from FIFA Commercial Affiliates, including McDonald’s, Kia, Visa and Hisense, the International FIFA Fan Festival will deliver a great, engaging and fun-filled experience – the perfect way to enjoy all the football action in Saudi Arabia.”

The fan zone will be open from November 20 until December 18. During round one, doors open at 11am and close at 1am, in round of 16 doors open at 4pm and close at 1am, the quarter finals will see doors open 4pm and close at 1am, in the semi finals doors open 8pm and close at 1am. During the final, doors open at 4pm and close at 9pm.

Yasser Almisehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, said: “The world’s eyes will be fixed on the FIFA World Cup over the next few weeks, and Saudi Arabia will be no different.”

“We are a country bound by a passion for the beautiful game and I am certain our fans will be excited to hear that they can enjoy an unparalleled experience thanks to the Coca-Cola FIFA Fan Festival Riyadh. As our Green Falcons take to the pitch on 22 November, they will do so knowing millions of fans will be supporting them across all corners of the Kingdom.”

