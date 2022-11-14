Saudi Arabia, UAE strongly condemn deadly Istanbul bomb attack

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have offered their condolences and condemned a deadly bomb attack in central Istanbul on Sunday, which killed at least six people dead.

The Kingdom’s King Salman, as well as the Crown Prince and President, sent cables to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“We strongly condemn this criminal act, stressing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is standing with the Republic of Turkiye and its brotherly people. We express to Your Excellency, the families of victims and the brotherly people of Turkiye our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” SPA quoted King Salman as saying.

“I received the news of the terrorist bombing that took place in Taksim square in central Istanbul, which resulted in deaths and injuries, and I strongly condemn this criminal act,” the cable from the crown prince said.

In a statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed “its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and in contravention of human values and principles,” the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the government, people of Turkey, and the families of those killed, according to WAM.

