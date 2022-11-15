Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Breaking News USE THIS

UK’s Rishi Sunak discusses energy market stability with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he hoped the two nations could work together to help stabilize energy markets, a spokesperson for Sunak said following a meeting between the pair on Tuesday.

“In light of the global increase in energy prices sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the prime minister said he hoped the UK and Saudi Arabia could continue to work together to stabilize energy markets,” the spokesperson said in a statement issued following the meeting at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size