Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Indonesia’s President on ‘successful’ G20 summit
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a telegram of thanks to Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo following his participation in the G20 Summit in Bali, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
“As I leave your brotherly country, following my participation in the G20 Leaders’ Summit, I express to your excellency my deep gratitude and appreciation for the kind reception and hospitality I and the accompanying delegation received,” the Crown Prince said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“I would also like to congratulate your excellency on the success of Indonesia in hosting this summit and on the positive results that we reached during your presidency,” he added.
The Crown Prince arrived in Bali on Tuesday and met with several country leaders, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
The G20 summit – which is taking place in Bali from November 15 and 16 – concludes Indonesia’s presidency as member states’ leaders meet to discuss the ongoing challenges facing the global economy.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia funds 12 Indonesian development projects, programs worth $401.6 mln
Saudi Arabia to sponsor Indonesia mosque restoration following fire
-
Saudi Arabia to sponsor Indonesia mosque restoration following fireSaudi Arabia will sponsor the restoration of an Islamic center in Indonesian capital Jakarta, after it was damaged by a fire last month, the Kingdom’s ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia funds 12 Indonesian development projects, programs worth $401.6 mlnSaudi Arabia, through the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), has funded 12 development projects and programs in Indonesia worth over $401.6 million, ... Saudi Arabia