Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Indonesia’s President on ‘successful’ G20 summit

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a telegram of thanks to Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo following his participation in the G20 Summit in Bali, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“As I leave your brotherly country, following my participation in the G20 Leaders’ Summit, I express to your excellency my deep gratitude and appreciation for the kind reception and hospitality I and the accompanying delegation received,” the Crown Prince said.

“I would also like to congratulate your excellency on the success of Indonesia in hosting this summit and on the positive results that we reached during your presidency,” he added.

The Crown Prince arrived in Bali on Tuesday and met with several country leaders, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.



The G20 summit – which is taking place in Bali from November 15 and 16 – concludes Indonesia’s presidency as member states’ leaders meet to discuss the ongoing challenges facing the global economy.

