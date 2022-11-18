Abu Dhabi to launch water taxi service

Abu Dhabi has launched a water taxi service, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said on Thursday evening.

The Public Water Taxi service will serve the Yas Bay and Raha Beach community, with stops at “high-demand” locations including Yas Bay, Yas Marina and Al Bandar with further stops to follow, WAM said, quoting the emirate’s maritime authority.

“The Public Water Taxi service will enhance connectivity between a number of Abu Dhabi’s waterfront attractions while offering an alternative transport option for the public,” WAM said in a statement.

The service will run seven days a week.

“We look forward to offering a new and unique travel experience for the public across Abu Dhabi’s waterways through the new service, and to advancing a multi-modal integrated transportation system in the emirate,” said Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime.

Abu Dhabi Maritime is an offshoot of the emirate’s Department of Municipalities and Transport that will run the water taxi service.

