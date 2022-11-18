Theme
A handout picture provided by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) on October 18, 2021 shows firefighters arriving to put out a fire at the Mina al-Ahmadi facility, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the capital Kuwait City. (File photo: AFP)
Firefighters arriving to put out a fire at the Mina al-Ahmadi facility. (File photo: AFP)

Fire in Kuwait oil refinery put out: KNPC

Reuters, Cairo
Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out in a pump of gas unit number 33 in the gas liquefaction plant at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, Kuwait National Petroleum Co (KNPC) said on Twitter on Friday.

The fire, which broke out on Thursday, did not affect exports and was put out shortly afterwards, KNPC said.

“Efforts continue until this moment to deal with the remaining liquefied gas in the aforementioned unit,” the company said on Thursday.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

