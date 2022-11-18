Fire in Kuwait oil refinery put out: KNPC

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out in a pump of gas unit number 33 in the gas liquefaction plant at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery, Kuwait National Petroleum Co (KNPC) said on Twitter on Friday.

The fire, which broke out on Thursday, did not affect exports and was put out shortly afterwards, KNPC said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Efforts continue until this moment to deal with the remaining liquefied gas in the aforementioned unit,” the company said on Thursday.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Read more:

First phase of Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery starts commercial operations

COP27: Kuwait reaffirms commitment to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050