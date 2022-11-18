Hala Madrid! World’s first Real Madrid theme park to open in Dubai

A Real Madrid theme park – the world’s first football-themed amusement park – is set to open in Dubai in 2023, Dubai Holding Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

The attraction will include a museum, rides, football-related games, and Real Madrid-inspired food and beverage outlets and memorabilia.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are thrilled to add this ambitious project to Dubai’s thriving entertainment and leisure offer,” Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said.

“We are delighted that Real Madrid has chosen Dubai Parks and Resorts as their preferred partner as we continue bringing the best international entertainment brands to the region.

“Real Madrid is a megastar of world football and one of the world’s most recognized sports teams, with an unmatched track record of success and millions of passionate supporters from every corner of the planet.”

The theme park is being launched by Dubai Parks and Resorts and Real Madrid CF.

Details on signature rollercoasters, unique events, and interactive sports will be announced over the next few months, according to a statement from Dubai Holding Entertainment.

Read more:

Totoro time: Japan’s Ghibli theme park opens to visitors

Possible human skeleton found outside Japan theme park

Shanghai Disneyland theme park re-opens after three-month COVID-19 closure