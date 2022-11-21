Bahrain’s king asks crown prince to form new cabinet

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa reappointed Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa as prime minister and asked him to form a new cabinet on Monday, state news agency (BNA) reported.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Prince Salman had submitted the resignation of the old cabinet earlier, which the king accepted.
The cabinet’s change comes after Bahrain held a general election earlier this month.
Read more:
Israeli president Herzog plans first visit to Bahrain
Results arrive in first phase of Bahrain election
Bahrain will build on partnership with Israel: King’s adviser
-
Israeli president Herzog plans first visit to BahrainIsraeli President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday he would be the first Israeli head of state to travel to Bahrain with a visit to the kingdom planned ... Gulf
-
Results arrive in first phase of Bahrain electionSix candidates including one woman won seats in a first phase of Bahrain’s parliamentary election, while others will compete for the remaining 34 ... Gulf
-
Bahrain will build on partnership with Israel: King’s adviserBahrain will continue to build its relationship with Israel after former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies triumphed in ... Middle East