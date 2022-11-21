Theme
A handout picture released by the Saudi Royal Place shows Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa during a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince at the Sukheir Royal Palace in the capital Manama, on December 9, 2021. (AFP)
Bahrain’s king asks crown prince to form new cabinet

Reuters
Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa reappointed Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa as prime minister and asked him to form a new cabinet on Monday, state news agency (BNA) reported.

Prince Salman had submitted the resignation of the old cabinet earlier, which the king accepted.

The cabinet’s change comes after Bahrain held a general election earlier this month.

