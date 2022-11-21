Bahrain’s king asks crown prince to form new cabinet

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa reappointed Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa as prime minister and asked him to form a new cabinet on Monday, state news agency (BNA) reported.

Prince Salman had submitted the resignation of the old cabinet earlier, which the king accepted.

The cabinet’s change comes after Bahrain held a general election earlier this month.

