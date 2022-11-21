Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
2022-11-20T185943Z_731044129_RC2UPX97PG5O_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-WORLDCUP-SAUDI-QATAR
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman is received by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the sidelines of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, November 20, 2022. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Qatari emir on successful World Cup opening

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the success of the official World Cup opening ceremony on Sunday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a cable, the Crown Prince thanked the Qatari emir for the warm welcome and general hospitality accorded to him and his accompanying delegation, the official Saudi Press Agency SPA reported on Sunday.

General view during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony in the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 20, 2022. (Reuters)
General view during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony in the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 20, 2022. (Reuters)

Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Qatar early Sunday with his delegation which included several of the Kingdom’s ministers and high-level officials including the foreign affairs, energy and interior ministers, among others.

The Saudi Prime Minister also wished Sheikh Tamim continued health and happiness and the Qatari people progress and prosperity.

Saudi Arabia is among the 32 countries that qualified to compete in the World Cup, which began on Sunday and is set to run until December 18.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince in Qatar to attend FIFA World Cup opening

Crown Prince instructs Saudi ministries, entities to support World Cup host Qatar

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed attends FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony in Qatar

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size