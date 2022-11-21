Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Qatari emir on successful World Cup opening
Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the success of the official World Cup opening ceremony on Sunday.
In a cable, the Crown Prince thanked the Qatari emir for the warm welcome and general hospitality accorded to him and his accompanying delegation, the official Saudi Press Agency SPA reported on Sunday.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Qatar early Sunday with his delegation which included several of the Kingdom’s ministers and high-level officials including the foreign affairs, energy and interior ministers, among others.
The Saudi Prime Minister also wished Sheikh Tamim continued health and happiness and the Qatari people progress and prosperity.
Saudi Arabia is among the 32 countries that qualified to compete in the World Cup, which began on Sunday and is set to run until December 18.
