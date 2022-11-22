Qatar’s Emir waves Saudi Arabia’s flag during FIFA match against Argentina

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad was seen carrying Saudi Arabia’s flag and draping it around his neck during the Kingdom’s match against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

In a video circulating on social media, a fan hands a Saudi flag to the smiling emir who then places it around his neck and waves at the cheering crowd.

Advertisement

Watch: #Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad is seen carrying #SaudiArabia’s flag and draping it around his neck during the Kingdom’s match against Argentina at the FIFA #WorldCup.https://t.co/G450866hTh pic.twitter.com/YB0Pj08uJS — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 22, 2022

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons are going up against Argentina at the Lusail Stadium for their first match at the global football tournament.

Playing in Group C, the Saudi team is also set to play against Poland and Mexico.

Read more:

Saudi football fans brace themselves for Green Falcons first World Cup match in Qatar

Arab football fans speak of ‘pride’ over first World Cup in the Middle East