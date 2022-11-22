Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Qatar’s Emir waves Saudi Arabia’s flag during FIFA match against Argentina

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad was seen carrying Saudi Arabia’s flag and draping it around his neck during the Kingdom’s match against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

In a video circulating on social media, a fan hands a Saudi flag to the smiling emir who then places it around his neck and waves at the cheering crowd.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons are going up against Argentina at the Lusail Stadium for their first match at the global football tournament.

Playing in Group C, the Saudi team is also set to play against Poland and Mexico.

Read more:

Saudi football fans brace themselves for Green Falcons first World Cup match in Qatar

Arab football fans speak of ‘pride’ over first World Cup in the Middle East

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size