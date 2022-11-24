UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah discusses bilateral relations with Iranian counterpart

The United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to discuss bilateral relations, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported late Wednesday.

The foreign ministers discussed ways to improve their nations’ bilateral relations and potential areas for joint cooperation to serve their mutual interests.

The pair also exchanged views on an array of regional and global issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen joint cooperation to establish greater security and stability in the region. He also highlighted the importance of boosting diplomatic efforts to ensure the “sovereignty of states” and uphold international law which is in line with the United Nations’ Charter, WAM reported.

