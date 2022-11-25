Brazil duo Neymar and Danilo to miss rest of group stage with ankle injuries
Brazil duo Neymar and Danilo will miss their country’s remaining two World Cup group games and face a fight to be fit for the knockout stage after sustaining injuries in Thursday’s 2-0 win over Serbia, a source close to the team told Reuters on Friday.
Brazil top Group G and next face Switzerland and Cameroon, without their most famous player Neymar and ever-reliable fullback Danilo, though the team’s doctor confirmed only that they would miss the Swiss game.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Neymar and Danilo went through an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them,” Rodrigo Lasmar told reporters.
“They will miss the next game for sure and we will be cautious as they will undergo treatment in order to try to get them in shape so they can play again in the World Cup.”
Neymar has had problems with his right foot and ankle for several years and looked distraught when he left the pitch late in Thursday’s match.
In the 2014 World Cup he suffered a back injury in the quarter-final victory over Colombia, ruling him out of the 7-1 semi-final defeat by Germany.
Adding to Brazil’s problems, winger Antony and midfielder Lucas Paqueta are both ill and could also miss the match against Switzerland on Monday.
Read more: Senegal win puts hosts Qatar on brink of World Cup elimination
-
Talented teammates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, Brazil’s Ronaldo says“This is definitely a better team than the ones Brazil had in the last three World Cups. But the responsibility always lies with the biggest star, who is Neymar,” Ronaldo said before the world premiere of his documentary film ‘The Phenomenon.’ Entertainment
-
Brazil striker Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his lastBrazil star Neymar says next year’s World Cup in Qatar could be the last of his career.The comments by the 29-year-old striker were made in the ... Life
-
Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar World Cup 2022Brazil will arrive in Qatar as the favorites to lift a record sixth World Cup as they have an exciting team full of up-and-coming young talent and ... Sports
-
Senegal win puts Qatar on brink of World Cup eliminationSenegal strikers Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng scored to secure a deserved 3-1 victory over Qatar and send the host nation to the brink ... Gulf