Qatar eliminated from World Cup after Netherlands and Ecuador draw 1-1
Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup on Friday after Group A rivals the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1.
The Dutch and Ecuador each have four points, Senegal have three. Qatar are without a point after they lost their opening game 2-0 to Ecuador and then went down 3-1 to Senegal earlier on Friday.
They cannot qualify whatever happens in their final match against the Dutch on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Ecuador’s “Superman” Enner Valencia was carried off the pitch on a stretcher late in the game after scoring the equalizer in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands to earn the South Americans a valuable point in the Group A clash.
The 33-year-old, pivotal to his country’s World Cup hopes, had limped off late in Sunday’s game with a knee strain and had a scan to see the extent of the injury but was declared fit.
