Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Players react after the final whistle of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Senegal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022. (AFP)
Players react after the final whistle of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Senegal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022. (AFP)

Qatar eliminated from World Cup after Netherlands and Ecuador draw 1-1

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup on Friday after Group A rivals the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1.

The Dutch and Ecuador each have four points, Senegal have three. Qatar are without a point after they lost their opening game 2-0 to Ecuador and then went down 3-1 to Senegal earlier on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They cannot qualify whatever happens in their final match against the Dutch on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ecuador’s “Superman” Enner Valencia was carried off the pitch on a stretcher late in the game after scoring the equalizer in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands to earn the South Americans a valuable point in the Group A clash.

Ecuador’s forward #13 Enner Valencia (top) heads the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between the Netherlands and Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022. (AFP)
Ecuador’s forward #13 Enner Valencia (top) heads the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between the Netherlands and Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 25, 2022. (AFP)

The 33-year-old, pivotal to his country’s World Cup hopes, had limped off late in Sunday’s game with a knee strain and had a scan to see the extent of the injury but was declared fit.

Read more: Senegal win puts Qatar on brink of World Cup elimination

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size