Qatar eliminated from World Cup after Netherlands and Ecuador draw 1-1

Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup on Friday after Group A rivals the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1.

The Dutch and Ecuador each have four points, Senegal have three. Qatar are without a point after they lost their opening game 2-0 to Ecuador and then went down 3-1 to Senegal earlier on Friday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They cannot qualify whatever happens in their final match against the Dutch on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ecuador’s “Superman” Enner Valencia was carried off the pitch on a stretcher late in the game after scoring the equalizer in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands to earn the South Americans a valuable point in the Group A clash.

The 33-year-old, pivotal to his country’s World Cup hopes, had limped off late in Sunday’s game with a knee strain and had a scan to see the extent of the injury but was declared fit.

Read more: Senegal win puts Qatar on brink of World Cup elimination