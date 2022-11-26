Theme
Saudi Arabia supporters cheer during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Saudi Arabia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 26, 2022. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia supporters cheer during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Saudi Arabia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 26, 2022. (AFP)

In pictures: Sea of Green Falcons’ fans fills Qatar’s Education City Stadium

Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English
Qatar’s Education City Stadium was a sea of the Green Falcons’ fans, as Saudi Arabia face off against Poland in their second match after their stunning win over Argentina 2-1, their first match at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia players line up during their national anthem ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Saudi Arabia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 26, 2022. (AFP)
A Saudi Arabia supporter displays a placard while waiting for the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Saudi Arabia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 26, 2022. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia supporters cheer during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Saudi Arabia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 26, 2022. (AFP)
A Saudi Arabia supporter looks on ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Saudi Arabia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 26, 2022. (AFP)
Fans of Saudi Arabia waits on the stands ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Saudi Arabia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 26, 2022. (AFP)
Fans of Saudi Arabia waits on the stands ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Saudi Arabia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 26, 2022. (AFP)
