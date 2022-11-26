In pictures: Sea of Green Falcons’ fans fills Qatar’s Education City Stadium
Qatar’s Education City Stadium was a sea of the Green Falcons’ fans, as Saudi Arabia face off against Poland in their second match after their stunning win over Argentina 2-1, their first match at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
