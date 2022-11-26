Theme
Spectators wait for the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Saudi Arabia at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 26, 2022. (AFP)
Injury-forced changes for Saudi Arabia, Milik backs up Lewandowski for Poles

Reuters
Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz has beefed up his attack by including two strikers while Group C rivals Saudi Arabia have made three changes for their World Cup clash at the Education City Stadium on Saturday.

Michniewicz was criticised for a largely defensive lineup as Poland laboured in their goalless opener against Mexico on Tuesday and chose to pair up Robert Lewandowski with Arkadiusz Milik up front this time around.

The switch will be welcomed by Lewandowski, who has openly requested support in attacking duties in the recent months.

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard made three changes to the side who stunned Argentina 2-1 in their opening game - two of them due to injuries - and brings in Abdulelah Al-Amri, Mohammed Al-Breik, Sami Al-Najei.

The Saudis will be without defender Yasser Al-Shahrani, who underwent surgery back home following a severe facial and abdomen injury in the first match, and captain Salman Al-Faraj.

Teams:

Saudi Arabia:

Mohamed Al-Owais, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Mohammed Al-Breik, Mohamed Kanno, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Saleh Al-Shehri, Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan, Sami Al-Najei.

Poland:

Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski.

