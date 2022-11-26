Kuwaiti citizen tests positive for cholera after visit to neighboring country

Kuwait has identified one case of cholera from a citizen who returned from outside the country, the Kuwait News Agency reported on Friday.

The Gulf nation’s health ministry announced that the individual had recently traveled to a “neighboring country which suffers from a cholera outbreak,” according to KUNA.

The infected induvial has been isolated and is currently receiving treatment at a government-run hospital, the report said.

The health ministry ruled out the possibility of a cholera outbreak in Kuwait but called on residents to be “cautious and avoid unsafe water and food sources when visiting countries which reported cholera outbreaks.”

Those with symptoms of cholera, including fever and diarrhea, have been asked to notify the authorities and visit the nearest health center for treatment and further measures.

Earlier this month, Israel detected cholera in a reservoir in the north of the country, likely the result of an outbreak in neighboring Syria spreading.

The first recent case of cholera in Syria was confirmed in August, according to the World Health Organization. The outbreak has since rampaged across the country and last month spread into Lebanon.

Cholera is typically spread through contaminated water, food or sewage. It can cause severe diarrhea and dehydration – which can kill if left untreated.

