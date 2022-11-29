FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Saudi team steps up training for Mexico face-off

Saudi Arabia’s national team are stepping up their training in Doha in preparation for the upcoming match against Mexico on Wednesday at Lusail Stadium, in the third and final round of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Green Falcons carried out their training session on Monday under the supervision of coach Hervé Renard, as the squad began with warm-up exercises, before Renard conducted mini-matches.

The Green Falcons will conclude preparations on Tuesday with a training session at 5pm, which will be open to the media in the first quarter of an hour.

Saudi Arabia has so far played against Argentina and Poland, winning against the former and losing against the latter.

Last week, Renard said that no one in the world had imagined that his team could perform in the way they did, despite their 2-0 loss to Poland in the World Cup Group C on Saturday.

After a resounding 2-1 victory over Argentina in the first match, Saudi Arabia played with a different approach against Poland and took possession of the ball. But they conceded a goal at the end of each half to Poland’s Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski.

“No one around the world thought that we could play with this level. Yes in Saudi Arabia we know the players well, but they are unknown to the fans around the world,” Renard told a news conference.

“We are still alive. I’m proud of my players. We should have controlled the match better. If we scored the penalty kick, the first half would have ended in a 1-1 draw and then the match would have gone differently.”

