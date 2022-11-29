UAE rulers pay tribute to fallen Emirati soldiers on eve of Commemoration Day

Rulers across the United Arab Emirates have paid tribute to Emirati soldiers who lost their lives in the service of the nation, as it prepares to mark Commemoration Day on Wednesday.

UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the “precious sacrifices” by made UAE martyrs in the line of duty would never be forgotten.

In a statement, the president said: “On this day, we stand in admiration and respect for the UAE’s martyrs who lost their lives while protecting the sovereignty of our land and keeping our flag flying high. We vow that their sacrifices will remain etched in the memories of future generations, and we renew our pledge that the UAE leadership will continue to support the children and the families of our martyrs.”

“We remember with respect and appreciation the efforts of my late brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who designated 30th November as a day to salute the precious sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs who gave their lives while defending our nation.”

The President said Commemoration Day is “a time of appreciation and loyalty, and an opportunity to deepen the sense of belonging to the UAE.”

He added: “We call upon the nation’s youth to learn from the noble values demonstrated by our fallen heroes, and emulate them when performing their duties to the best of their abilities and mastering new skills.”

“The UAE of the future that we dream of, plan for, and work for, can only be built with sincere hard work and great sacrifices.”

“We salute the soldiers, officers and leaders of our valiant armed forces, and all members of our security services who spare no effort while protecting the achievements of our nation. We also salute our sons and daughters working in all fields of humanitarian work inside and outside the country.”

“May God protect the UAE and bestow His mercy and forgiveness on the souls of our martyrs and perpetuate security and safety for our nation.”

The President’s words were echoed by other leaders across the UAE.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, said that the nation remembers the glories achieved by the pure souls who did not hesitate to fight for their land to spread the word of truth, goodness, and justice.

“Their blessed sacrifices are a beacon that illuminates nations and generations, and leads them towards goodness and humanity, supporting those in need and distress,” Sheikh Humaid said.

He added: “This glorious day is a distinguished milestone in our country’s history. The sacrifices of our martyred sons infused in our souls the values of strength and resilience, enhancing the basis of the Union in honoring human beings, and preserving their safety, security, and stability of nations.

“No matter how much time will pass, our people will commemorate the memory of our fallen heroes whose sacrifices represent a patriotic spirit and a symbol of strength, peace, courage and justice.

“On Commemoration Day, we want to tell every mother, father, brother, and sister who lost a loved one, that your martyrs are our sons, we grieve them with you and pray to Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs of the nation mercy, and their families patience and serenity.”

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, said that the 30th of November is a day to recall the UAE’s righteous martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to defend the nation’s dignity and gains and uphold its human values.

In a statement to “Nation Shield,” the UAE Armed Forces’ magazine, on the occasion of Commemoration Day, H.H. Sheikh Hamad said, “Our martyrs wrote with their blood and valiant sacrifices, indelible letters throughout history. Commemoration Day is a day of honor, appreciation and loyalty.”

Sheikh Hamad expressed his deep thanks and gratitude to those who lost their very souls in the protection of the sovereignty of the homeland to ensure a safe, secure and stable livelihood for all.

“May Allah Almighty bestow His mercy and forgiveness on the souls of our martyrs and make Paradise their eternal abode,” he stated.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, also paid homage to the UAE’s fallen soldiers, saying: “The UAE has always been a beacon of hope during our humanitarian missions, extending a helping hand to the oppressed, and providing relief to the distressed and those in need.”

“Its fallen heroes have made great sacrifices in order to achieve this noble goal and ensure a safe, secure and stable livelihood for all.”

