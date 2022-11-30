Looking ahead to 2023: When is the UAE’s next public holiday?

It is set to be a long weekend of festivities to mark the United Arab Emirate’s 51st National Day celebrations and the country’s Commemoration Day, with many residents enjoying an extended break to mark the occasion.

Employees in the public and private sectors will get a long weekend at the beginning of December. Thursday, December 1 will be an official holiday to mark Commemoration Day, followed by the National Day holiday on December 2 and 3.

With Sunday off, employees will be back to work on Monday, December 5.

But after this weekend, when is the next public holiday in the country?

There are officially seven occasions when residents will be given one or more days off during the next 12 months.

This week, the UAE Cabinet announced the dates of the country's holidays for the public and private sectors in 2023.

The first public holiday will be New Year's Day, followed by Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan, in April. Next up is Arafat Day, the second day of the week-long Hajj pilgrimage, set to take place in June, followed by Eid al-Adha, set to fall on the last weekend of June.

The next public holiday will mark Islamic New Year on July 21, followed by Prophet Mohammed's birthday, with a public holiday on September 29.

The holiday for the UAE’s 52nd National Day falls on December 2 and 3.

Holidays for 2023

January 1: New Year's Day

April 20 to 23: Eid Al Fitr

June 27: Arafat Day

June 28 to 30: Eid Al Adha

July 21: Islamic New Year

September 29: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day

