Saudi Arabia to invest $13 billion to develop 21 entertainment hubs across 14 cities

Saudi Arabia is to invest more than $13 billion (SAR50 billion) to develop 21 entertainment destinations across the Kingdom which will include cinemas, bowling tracks, electric karting tracks and indoor surfing areas.

The Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), wholly owned by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has announced that the entertainment hubs will include more than 150 entertainment areas in 14 cities across the country.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Construction workers have already broken ground for the first entertainment district – slated for al-Hamra in Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The al-Hamra destination – which will be located at the intersection of the Eastern Ring Road with King Abdullah Road - will cost $800 million (SAR3 billion) and will stretch over 90,000 square meters and a construction area of 167,000 square meters.

The entertainment destination will include an indoor viewing wheel, an indoor surfing area, bowling alleys that include 10 tracks, an indoor air-flying area, electric karting tracks, as well as cinemas, restaurants, cafes and branded retail stores with local and global brands. It is expected to cater for some six million visitors annually.

The details and locations of the remaining 13 entertainment destinations have yet to be revealed.



The announcement comes amid rapid growth within

the Saudi entertainment sector, and the country’s efforts to consolidate the position of the sector.

This is in line with its Vision 2030 plans to diversify sources of income, create jobs, contribute to raising the quality of life for citizens and residents, and improve the ranking of Saudi cities among the best cities globally.

SEVEN said it will introduce a new concept in the world of entertainment; its destinations will offer various experiences including a wide range of entertainment attractions, a variety of local and international dining outlets and many more – all under one roof.

Chairman Abdullah AlDawood said: "SEVEN is redefining the future of entertainment in Saudi Arabia through our 21 entertainment destinations across 14 cities with more than 150 world-class attractions that enhance the quality of life for the people of Saudi Arabia. We are partnering with leading entertainment brands and will continue to do so to develop entertainment destinations like no other."

"The ground-breaking of our first destination in al-Hamra district in Riyadh is a pivotal milestone and we are excited to bring unparalleled experiences to the people and visitors of the Kingdom.”

Read more:

Saudi can be global content hub; more cinemas set for Kingdom: Film CEOs tell FII