UAE footballers suspended for leaving national training camp without permission

The UAE Football Association’s disciplinary committee have suspended and fined two Emirati players for leaving their national team camp in Abu Dhabi without prior permission.

UAEFA said in a statement on its website that, after a hearing of the committee, Al Wahda players Mohammed Hassan al-Shamsi, the team’s goalkeeper, and footballer Abdullah Hamad al-Menhali will each be suspended from four official matches with their club, and each fined about $55,000 (Dh200,000).

There was no details on the incident or when the two players left the camp.

The committee also reviewed the report of the referee of the match between Al Bataeh and Al Nasr in the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, and suspended Al Nasr Club's Dembo Darboy for one match and fined him about $13,000 (Dh50,000) for “beating the opposing team's player.”

