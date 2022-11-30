UAE footballers suspended for leaving national training camp without permission
The UAE Football Association’s disciplinary committee have suspended and fined two Emirati players for leaving their national team camp in Abu Dhabi without prior permission.
UAEFA said in a statement on its website that, after a hearing of the committee, Al Wahda players Mohammed Hassan al-Shamsi, the team’s goalkeeper, and footballer Abdullah Hamad al-Menhali will each be suspended from four official matches with their club, and each fined about $55,000 (Dh200,000).
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
There was no details on the incident or when the two players left the camp.
The committee also reviewed the report of the referee of the match between Al Bataeh and Al Nasr in the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, and suspended Al Nasr Club's Dembo Darboy for one match and fined him about $13,000 (Dh50,000) for “beating the opposing team's player.”
Read more:
World Cup 2022 Qatar: Saudi football fans have high hopes of win in Mexico face-off
-
US versus Iran: What each team needs to progress in World Cup’s most political matchPolitical foes the US and Iran will face off on Tuesday in their final group B match in a game that will likely see one country continue its World Cup ... Sports
-
US defeat Iran in politically charged World Cup showdownThe United States triumphed on the pitch over longtime adversary Iran on Tuesday in a World Cup showdown overshadowed by protests raging in Iran and ... Sports
-
World Cup 2022 Qatar: Saudi football fans have high hopes of win in Mexico face-offDespite the Saudi national team’s recent defeat against Poland in the World Cup, Saudi football fans have exuberant spirits and high hopes ahead of ... Saudi Arabia