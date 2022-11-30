Theme
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (File photo: Reuters)
UAE leaders release thousands of prisoners ahead of UAE’s 51st National Day

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English
Leaders of the United Arab Emirates have ordered the release of thousands of prisoners ahead of the country's 51st National Day.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed ordered the release of 1,530 prisoners to give them a fresh opportunity in life, state news agency WAM reported Tuesday.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also ordered 1,040 inmates to be released from prisons in the emirate, a move followed by the rulers of the Northern Emirates.

In Sharjah, Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi pardoned 333 prisoners. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, has also ordered the release of 153 prisoners.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, has asked authorities in the emirate to release 111 prisoners.

Ras Al Khaimah ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, has ordered the release of 417 prisoners.

Ahead of the country’s 51st National Day, the UAE president has also wiped out more than $145 mission (Dh536 million) for Emiratis.

The Non-performing Debt Relief Fund announced that 17 banks and financial institutions have waived the debts of 1,214 Emirati citizens.

Jabr Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Minister of State and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Non-performing Debt Relief Fund, said that the waiver falls within the UAE leadership’s keenness to ensure a decent life for all UAE Nationals.

