MWL signs pact with Columbia University, launches ‘International Religions Lab’

The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL), Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement by the MWL and the launch of the ‘International Religions Laboratory’ with Columbia University in New York City, USA, on Wednesday, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



The signing took place in the presence of university leaders, and the Cardinal of the Great Cathedral in New York Timothy Dolan, Chief Rabbi Arthur Schneier, and members of the US Congress.

The “International Religions Lab” aims to build capabilities against the concepts of hatred, violence and civilizational clash, and it will be a global platform for research and training in protecting societies from all forms of hatred.

In his speech, Dr. Al-Issa expressed his happiness at Columbia University hosting the lab project to address forms of hatred, racism and violence around the world, through multiple tools, foremost of which are research and training, indicating that the problems of the world today can be summed up in the absence of agreed common values, which leads to the absence of logic, justice, and reason.

He warned that the world is threatened by the spread of hatred and racism, so it is important to contribute to creating a world of more understanding, cooperation, and peace, and national societies that are more coexistent and harmonious.

