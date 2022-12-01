UAE President looks to a future ‘of hope and optimism’ in 51st National Day speech

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said the country’s 51st National Day is a time to look to the future with hope, optimism and confidence, recall lessons of the past, and look at the present with awareness and contemplation.

“Taking care of our citizens and opening up all avenues of development, creativity and self-affirmation before them has been, and will always remain, our top priority and we will spare no effort to achieve this goal,” he said in a speech, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

He went on to assure that the UAE will remain a key partner and supporter of everything that brings about progress and development for humanity, and enhances the world's ability to meet its challenges, foremost of which are climate change, food security, diseases, epidemics and poverty.

“The National Day is an occasion for pride and joy. It is also an opportunity to recharge energies, find fresh determination and resolve, and renew the covenant with the soul and the homeland of every Emirati to preserve our achievements. These have turned into a symbol and model for rejuvenation in the region and a source of hope for a prosperous future for its people.”

“Brothers and sisters, the UAE is a great and precious trust handed down to us by our fathers and grandfathers. We will hand it over to our sons and grandchildren who will carry the flag after us to continue the march and build on what we built, just as we built on the solid foundations and pillars that our ancestors left us. Our responsibility before the nation, history and future generations is to preserve this trust with all the strength, effort and determination that God has bestowed upon us.”

Sheikh Mohamed also paid tribute to the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away in May.

“He left in our hearts, and the hearts of those who loved him across the world, the cherished memory of his good journey, after he placed indelible imprints on every inch of our good land. He was by the side of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at every step in building the UAE and strengthening its pillars.”

He said the UAE’s past 50 years has seen the country through many stages in its triumphal journey from establishment to empowerment, each stage with its goals, facets and mechanisms of action.

Looking to the future

“God willing, the UAE will continue its steadfast approach of construction and development, of consolidating gains and raising its ambitions to make a great development leap.”

“The UAE will continue to focus on science and technology and capitalize on opportunities in these areas so that current and future generations can benefit. It is working to achieve the maximum investment of our most valuable material, our people, and moral resources, and the best interests of our people, deepening the partnership between the public and private sectors. The UAE is meticulously defining development priorities, and making a qualitative leap in the outputs of the educational process by upgrading education as our main way to achieve all our goals and ambitions. It is diversifying sources of income, building a knowledge-based economy, and engaging in worldwide development competition.”

“In order to achieve all that we aspire to, the main focus of the next stage must be doubling the effort and giving, as well as raising the value of work, efficiency and dedication to one’s duty. Brothers and sisters, the next stage is one of work, perseverance, achievement and competition, and there is no room for complacency, because great ambitions require even greater determination.”

“The UAE is fully aware of the nature of the transformations around it, the challenges and opportunities it enjoys. We are working to exploit these opportunities and deal with challenges with a clear, effective and comprehensive approach.”

He continued to say that taking care of the UAE’s citizens and opening up all avenues of development, creativity and self-affirmation before them has been, and will always remain the country’s top priority.

“We will continue to develop and implement plans that revolve around empowering citizens and expanding the opportunities available to them in all fields without exception, because empowerment is not an interim policy with a specific time frame, but, rather, an ongoing and sustainable approach.”

“At the heart of this, the youth enjoy exceptional interest in our vision for the present and future of our country, because they represent a creative energy for bringing about development and progress, and they have proven their worth in all fields of national action during the past years. We rely on them to achieve our major development goals during the coming decades.”

Sheikh Mohamed said during the next stage of the country’s development the role of Emirati women will be strengthened in all fields.

“No society can advance to the level it aspires to without the participation of women,” he said. “During the next stage, reliance on educated and qualified youth will become entrenched as they are the most important elements of national wealth, and the main factor in ensuring progress towards the future. At the same time, our country will continue to attract talents, competencies and bright minds from all over the world, and welcome every hand that builds and innovates, to contribute to our development process and to work and live on our land in dignity, tolerance and love.”

Sheikh Mohamed said, despite the adverse consequences of COVID-19 and other regional and global crises, including an economic downturn, the UAE economy has progressed rapidly.

“Our indicators of global competitiveness, strength of influence, economic growth, optimism for the future and others have improved from what they were before the pandemic, according to reports by specialised international institutions. This s a unique achievement by all standards because this came about in an adverse global environment.”

“This reinforces the status of the Emirati exception not only in the region, but in the whole world, due to the strength of the foundations on which the state was built, its comprehensive vision for the future, its efficiency in dealing with crises of all kinds, and directing its resources optimally to achieve sustainable development for current and future generations.”

He said that the UAE will remain a key partner and supporter of everything that brings about progress and development for humanity, and enhances the world's ability to meet its challenges, foremost of which are climate change, food security, diseases, epidemics and poverty, among others.

“The UAE will continue its sustainable role in order to consolidate peace and stability, and work to resolve disputes and conflicts, regardless of their type, location and degree of complexity, through diplomatic means. It will move in every direction to enhance opportunities for understanding and dialogue on the regional and international arenas, and will call for tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism and intolerance.”

